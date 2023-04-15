BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District Board is facing tough choices amid projected seven-figure deficits in coming years and an operating referendum failing to pass last week.

BASD Board President Peter Turke said the school district’s impending financial crisis is “by far the most challenging thing” he has faced during his time on the board.

In the April 4 election, Burlington residents voted down a non-recurring referendum that would have authorized the school board to exceed the state revenue limit by up to $8 million per year for the next three school years.

In the election, 3,593 people, or 55.8%, voted against the referendum, and 2,849 people voted in favor of it.

BASD Board member Taylor Wishau wrote in an email that BASD finds itself in a “horrendous situation” after the referendum failed to pass, but he was not surprised it failed.

“The community spoke loud and clear that business as usual is no longer an acceptable option,” Wishau wrote. “I hope the administration and my colleagues on the BASD Board of Education understand this.”

Turke was disappointed the referendum did not pass.

“We’re going to have some budget challenges next year and some severe budget challenges looming in the year after that,” Turke said. “Having a referendum in hand giving us the authority to exceed the revenue limit would’ve given us some certainty as a school district that we can meet our budget, and now we’re going to have to struggle with making some difficult decisions on how to make up the projected deficits.”

Turke expects that Burlington residents will see another operating referendum question on their ballots in April 2024.

In the meantime, the school board is considering numerous possibilities to balance its budget in the next few years.

Options to balance budgets

According to a presentation given during Monday’s BASD Board meeting, the 2022-23 school year budget deficit is projected to be $1.6 million, which the district plans to cover through a combination of its general fund balance and its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, which is federal COVID-19 aid.

It is expected to be more challenging to balance the school district’s 2023-24 school year budget, when it has a projected deficit of $5.4 million.

On Monday, Ruth Schenning, BASD business manager, presented options to the School Board to decrease the 2023-24 projected deficit.

Those options include using $2 million in ESSER money and reducing an employee wage increase from 8% to 4%, which would save BASD about $1 million. Another possibility to help balance the budget is to eliminate 6.5 full-time equivalent staff positions, which would save $640,000.

Even with those changes, the district would still have an estimated deficit of $975,000 that would likely be covered by its general fund balance.

The board has not made any decisions about the 2023-24 budget.

The options Schenning presented are “not yet a recommendation,” she said. “We’re just saying, ‘This is one way it could be done.’ It’s still a work in progress.”

Indeed, it will be an ongoing process in the coming months as the BASD Board considers all possibilities to boost revenue and cut costs.

Eliminating staff positions likely will occur, since about 70% of the district’s budget is spent on employee salaries and benefits.

“Everything will be on the table,” Turke said.

Wishau agreed.

“To be blunt, BASD has the potential to see drastic cuts at all levels of the district, from programs to reductions in staff,” Wishau wrote.

When the school board does make choices to balance the district budget, every decision could create more challenges.

For example, the ESSER money could help cover losses, but those funds would ideally be spent addressing student learning loss that occurred during the pandemic.

Another cost-saving possibility involves decreasing the school district’s buildings and grounds annual budget by about $200,000, but deferring maintenance projects will eventually result in more long-term work.

“That’s probably a bad budgeting practice, but this is kind of an emergency situation,” Turke said.

BASD’s fund balance is currently at about $7.4 million, and Turke said it is highly concerning if that balance keeps decreasing to cover deficits.

A shrinking fund balance could hurt the school district’s bond rating, thus increasing interest rates when the district borrows money.

To weigh all of its options, the board might have workshops and strategic planning sessions to gain input from community members.

“This is a community problem,” Turke said. “What does the community want to do with this? Because we need the community’s help if we’re going to meet our current budget.”

Why did the referendum fail?

The community provided input last week by voting not to pass the operating referendum.

Turke and Wishau both think a contributing factor to the referendum failing was residents not wanting to increase their property taxes amid inflation that has tightened most people’s budgets.

Turke also thinks the school board can better explain what an operating referendum is so more people are informed when another referendum question is likely on ballots next year.

Wishau believes another factor was that voters did not believe an increase in property taxes to help fund schools would pay off long-term.

Issues he noted included a rise in students enrolling in other school districts and Burlington High School meeting few expectations in 2021-22, according to the annual state report card.

“I believe our constituents would have supported this referendum had the district provided them with a comprehensive plan to ensure a legitimate return on investment,” Wishau wrote.

Earlier this year, Wishau was the lone BASD board member to vote against adding the referendum question to the ballot.

“This referendum was simply a ‘Band-Aid,’” Wishau wrote. “The district most assuredly would find itself in the same situation three years later asking our community to once again exceed the revenue limit for another three years … I am not interested in ‘Band-Aid’ solutions that kick the can down the road like previous boards have done in the past, thus placing us in this difficult situation.”

Future deficits

The Burlington school district will have an estimated deficit of $4.77 million in 2024-25, when no more ESSER money will be available and the BASD general fund will be lower.

The expected budget challenges in 2024-25 will force the school district to do “a significant restructuring to close that deficit,” BASD Superintendent Steve Plank said Monday.

The financial issues for BASD are likely to keep mounting.

According to Schenning, the school district’s 2025-26 projected deficit is $6.1 million. The 2026-27 projected deficit is $7.8 million. The 2027-28 projected deficit is $9.7 million.

Many Wisconsin school districts are facing similar financial challenges and have required operational referendums because the state revenue limit has not increased in several years.

Separately, per-student aid from the state has not increased in years.

Another challenge is state reimbursement for special education, which public schools must provide.

The state currently reimburses districts for 30% of their special education costs. In Burlington, that means the school district’s special education fund has a deficit of $6 million to $7 million per year.

Plank on Monday called the reimbursement level for special education funding “a systemic problem” for Wisconsin public schools.

In addition to state-level challenges outside the school district’s control, Wishau thinks BASD’s financial situation was caused in part by “a leadership issue at the board level … for failing to treat this district like a business and make executive decisions to ensure the long-term health and success of our district, even when it isn’t popular.”

There are many difficult decisions ahead, and the board will consider many factors before choosing how to deal with the financial challenges.

“That will be our big challenge over the next few months — to come up with solutions,” Turke said. “As a parent in the district, it just makes me nervous and concerned, but we’re going to try to do our best to make it as least impactful on students as we can.”

Wishau shared a similar sentiment.

“I am confident we will find a fair and balanced solution moving forward to ensure the district fulfills its obligation to best serve all students within our community,” he wrote.

