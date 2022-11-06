Long-term plans updated: How Racine Unified's blueprint has shifted in two years

RACINE — The Racine area’s population is not growing, and construction costs are rising. Those factors are guiding how the Racine Unified School District is planning to spend the funding from its 30-year, $1 billion referendum.

Because of declining enrollment, RUSD plans to turn five buildings into K-8 schools and close five elementary schools over the next four years. RUSD believes more K-8 schools will provide additional options for parents, decrease crowding at the middle school level and keep students in the district.

Inflation impacted the school district’s plans. Officials from CG Schmidt, which reviewed enrollment and financial projections with RUSD, said construction costs have increased nearly 30% since the April 2020 referendum vote and are expected to keep climbing.

“Significant inflation … definitely has an impact on what we are able to do from a construction standpoint,” said Charlie Haas, CG Schmidt director of preconstruction and construction analytics. “How do we figure out how to achieve the vision and the goals while still meeting the original budget that was set forth in the original referendum?”

That is the question RUSD officials have tried to answer with the district’s new long-term plans. The plans were presented in small group meetings to The Journal Times and RUSD board members over the past week. The full school board will discuss the plans during a work session Monday. Information is available on the school district’s website (bit.ly/3FHo5Hr).

If the school board approves the projects as planned, long-term work will be done in four groups over the next six years. Most projects are scheduled to be completed between August 2024 and August 2026.

Delay causes changes

RUSD’s long-term plans changed because of a two-year delay in referendum spending caused by a legal challenge, in which the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in the school district’s favor in April.

The original long-term plans involved demolishing nine schools and building five new ones. The new plans involve demolishing the same nine schools, building two new schools and expanding several others. Three new buildings — two middle schools and one elementary school — that were part of the original plan will no longer be built.

The updated long-term plans are “responsive to the money that we have and to the enrollment that we have,” said Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operating officer. “Racine is now facing a different set of enrollment and economic circumstances than we were in 2019-20.”

Changing circumstances include Foxconn not bringing nearly as many families to the area as initially promised, local birth rates declining, and inflation and supply chain issues exacerbated by a worldwide pandemic.

Racine Unified’s enrollment has fallen drastically in the last decade, from 20,809 students in 2011-12 to 16,383 this school year, a 21.3% decrease. That trend is expected to continue. According to RUSD projections, in 2032-33, the school district will serve 12,483 students, a 23.8% decline from 2022-23.

To deal with declining enrollment, by 2026 RUSD plans to have nine K-8 schools, five elementary schools and no middle schools, according to its new long-term plans. The district currently has four K-8 schools, 13 elementary schools and one middle school.

The schools that will expand to serve students in kindergarten through eighth grade are Goodland Montessori, Olympia Brown, Red Apple, Schulte and Starbuck. Four of those buildings are currently elementary schools, and Starbuck is a middle school.

Most of those expansions were in the original long-term plans, but expanding Olympia Brown and Red Apple is new. Red Apple’s existing building at 914 St. Patrick St. is scheduled to close in June 2025. Red Apple will then reopen in August 2025 as a K-8 STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) school at 1012 Center St.

By expanding Olympia Brown and Schulte, which are respectively located on the northeast and southwest portions of the district’s boundaries, RUSD hopes to attract more students.

Those expansions and realignments are also intend to more efficiently use the district’s facilities. Reynolds said 68.8% of RUSD’s building capacity is being used right now, and that number should ideally be closer to 80%.

“It’s expanding choice and opportunity, getting those voucher kids back, saying, ‘Racine Unified is your best option,’” Reynolds said.

Backup plan, boundaries

RUSD Board President Jane Barbian, during an informational session Tuesday morning, asked what would happen if the RUSD board doesn’t approve the school closures as planned. RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien said that would be a financial detriment that goes against the purpose of the referendum.

“To continue to operate buildings that we don’t really need defeats our entire purpose for doing the referendum in the first place,” Gallien said.

During the same informational session, in response to a question from RUSD board member Matthew Hanser, Reynolds and Gallien said determining new school boundaries will be an ongoing topic of discussion. Among the questions are for students who live near Three Mile Road: would they attend Olympia Brown or Jerstad-Agerholm?

In each school, officials said they want a diverse student population that reflects the surrounding community.

“I don’t want to create a system where we have suburban schools versus city schools,” Reynolds said.

Coming soon

Initial results of the long-term plans should be evident starting next year.

Work on building a secure vestibule at Mitchell, 2701 Drexel Ave., began in October and is scheduled to be finished by April 2023. A new main office and secure vestibule at Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, is slated to be completed by August 2023. Updates to Hammes Field at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., are scheduled to be done by September 2023.

RUSD also has requests for proposals out for construction companies to bid on the expansions of Starbuck and Jerstad-Agerholm schools. The RUSD board will review bids in December. The design phase of Jerstad-Agerholm should be done by January, and Starbuck’s design is scheduled to be done by February.

At both schools, work will occur in two phases, which are slated to start in spring 2023 and spring 2024. Both projects are scheduled to be completed in fall 2024.