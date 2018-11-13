RACINE — Racine students got a chance to see democracy in action last week and to participate in it, even though many of them aren’t yet old enough to vote.
On Election Day, 31 local high school students worked at polling locations throughout the City of Racine, doing things like registering new voters and checking voter IDs.
Ruby Ward, a 16-year-old junior at Walden III High School, worked a full day at Lakeview Community Center, 201 Goold St., from before 7 a.m. when the polls opened to after 8 p.m. when they closed.
“It was a long day but it was a lot of fun,” Ward said.
This is the first year that the city has recruited high school students to work the polls, and the idea came out of a need for more workers as well as a desire for increased collaboration with area schools.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason said he hoped the experience would inspire some of the students to run for office in the future.
“What better way to learn about civics and democracy than to actually work the polls for a day and watch people participate,” Mason said.
Tara McMenamin, Racine’s deputy city clerk, said she’s received positive feedback about the students’ work from both voters and poll workers.
“I think that they really helped us get through the day,” she said.
The students
Most of the students were from Case High School, but participants also came from Park, Horlick, Walden III and Racine Lutheran high schools.
Michael Jenson, a social studies teacher at Case, played a big role in recruiting students. He framed it as a way for students to gain job experience, build skills, broaden their horizons as well as to give back to the community.
“For them to be part of the process officially was really exciting,” Jenson said.
He said all the students he spoke with post-Election Day said they “had a blast.”
Some students had never even visited a polling place or earned a paycheck prior to Election Day. Jenson said a wide range of students worked the polls, from those who come from economically challenged families, to those who come from a wealthy background.
Regulations
According to Wisconsin Elections Commission regulations, students who work the polls are required to be at least 16 years old, be enrolled at a public or private high school and have a 3.0 or higher grade point average. They also must obtain permission from their principal, a parent and the city.
Ward said she wanted to participate as she’s always been interested in the United States political and election system.
“I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to help out the community,” she said.
On Election Day, Ward said she learned a lot about the voting process, including how much work its takes to set up prior to voting.
