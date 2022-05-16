Local students take top three places in art competition

BURLINGTON — Alexandra Gorbarty, a junior at The Prairie School, was the winner of Wisconsin’s First Congressional District 2022 Artistic Discovery Contest for her art piece, "Midnight Sun at IU."

She was honored May 7 by Congressman Bryan Steil along with two Union Grove High School students — Nataly Schoening and Sadie Graham. Schoening earned second place for her digital artwork. Graham was awarded third place for her color pencil drawing.

The artwork will soon be displayed in the United States Capitol, Madison.

Each year, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation and our district.

