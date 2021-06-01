 Skip to main content
Local students honored by professional educators
Local students honored by professional educators

RACINE — Racine Pi Chapter of the Wisconsin state organization of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international women’s professional educators organization, announced that Amanda Billerbeck of Racine, a junior, took the first place Illustrator Award for grades nine to 12 in the 2021 Mary Jo Nettesheim Memorial Literary Competition. Winners were announced during the annual Wisconsin State Convention held in a virtual format May 1.

The Mary Jo Nettesheim Memorial Literary Competition is a fiction and enhanced personal narrative book writing contest open to Wisconsin students in grades three to 12. The goal is to encourage young writers/illustrators by giving them an audience for their writing, and recognizing and rewarding their creative talents.

Fifteen Delta Kappa Gamma chapters from around the state submitted 107 of their first-place books which were selected from more than 523 entries competing at the local level of this competition. Books were judged for their literary and illustration qualities. Student authors of winning entries in this competition received awards ranging from cash, trophies, plaques, medals, ribbons and certificates.

Racine Pi Chapter also awarded Abigail Determan, a senior at St. Catherine’s High School, a $1,000 scholarship for her to use as she attends Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, where she will pursue a degree in education. She is the daughter of Tom and Jenni Determan.

