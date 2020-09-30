Local student takes home prizes in literary competition

On Sunday, April 26, I was so happy to be able to deliver Amanda Billerbeck’s awards for her book, “Debbity Doodah and the Fishy Situation,” winning one of the first-place awards for grades nine to 12 in the Mary Jo Nettesheim Memorial Literary Competition, as well as a first-place award for Illustrations.
Amanda, daughter of Franklin and Mary Billerbeck of Racine, is a junior at Wisconsin’s Connection Academy.
When I found out that she had won in the state competition, I was really excited, because Amanda has entered the competition for eight years, since she started in third grade with her book, “Hourglass — The Story of a Princess, a Prince and a Misunderstood Spider” and has entered a book each year and has won awards for each book including awards for her illustrations. When she was in fifth grade, she wrote a book entitled “The Tale of Bruce Wayne,” about a tap-dancing chicken, which she published and sold on Amazon. She and I were interviewed for Channel 58’s “Racine and Me” for that book by one of my former students, April Dovorany.
Her latest books have a cat, Debbity Doodah, a private detective, along with a host of other feline characters that all have very interesting personalities. Last year when her book “Debbity Doodah and the Case of the Midnight Shadows,” won first place and honorable mention for Illustrator, I was talking about our two cats we have at our house, Martha who is an older cat who doesn’t really like our newer cat Boba, who we inherited from our daughter, because her roommate was allergic to cats.
I mentioned that Martha eats Boba’s food and that she would be a good antagonist for one of her books. So, I sent her a picture of Martha. She was also interested in what Boba looked like, too, so I sent her photos of Boba and told her that Boba seems to want to be Martha’s friend, but Martha doesn’t really want to be friends. From that short correspondence, Amanda got her creative energies going and now Debbity Doodah had two new cat characters for her new adventure. When I showed the book to my family, they were very excited to have our cats as characters in Amanda’s book and when Amanda’s book won, we were not surprised.
However, when the pandemic hit, it was right at the time that the Literary Competition was ending and books for the state level were being judged, so I was worried that Racine’s Pi Chapter would not be able to celebrate with Amanda and her family for her award winning book. And I was right, the recognition ceremony that would have been on May 5 was cancelled as was the Wisconsin state organization’s state conference was canceled. I received emails that she had won and that she would get her monetary award with a letter in the mail, and that I would receive her book, ribbons, and certificate from the State Literary Competition.
So, when I knew that she would feel sad that the normal recognition ceremony wouldn’t be happening, I thought that I would do something extra special for her. I had already gotten prizes ahead of time from a book fair. They had the perfect book, “Fearless Felines: 30 True Tales of Courageous Cats,” and a fun blank journal, but I felt that wasn’t enough. So, I thought she would probably like some art from me, since I am an art teacher, and with school being only going on through virtual lessons and lessons being sent through the mail, I had the time. I took some photos of Boba and Martha and used those to create two small acrylic paintings of them.
While I was working on the painting, I contacted Amanda’s mother and let her know that I was working on them and I would like to drop off Amanda’s book, her awards and her prizes. She replied that Amanda would love it. So as I was getting the prizes in a gift bag, I also saw a bag of scrunchies that I have been making for students at my school as prizes for our school store, and I knew that Amanda would probably like a couple of those, so I grabbed two of them and added them to the gifts.
When I gave Amanda her book and gifts with a mask on and at social distancing on that sunny Sunday afternoon, she was so happy to get them. She loved the famous cat book, she put one of the scrunchies in her hair right away and admired my paintings. Then I had a great talk with her and her mother about how everything is going right now and how it is really strange for me to be retiring after 30 years of teaching at my school and not really getting to end the school year with normal traditions.
I asked about how her school was going and she attends school online, so her school is still happening and there isn’t much different about that. I asked whether she has art classes online and she has only had one for graphic design, so I said that if she wants to learn how to paint, I would be happy to teach her. Well, maybe I won’t really “retire” as and art teacher, it will just transform into a different way of teaching.
Julie Trafton is a retired art teacher from North Park Elementary School and a member of Racine’s Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.
