RACINE COUNTY — With multiple school days called off this winter because of snow and arctic temperatures, school districts have been scrambling to decide how to make up days.
Throughout the county, districts are making up days in different ways, some by adding minutes to the daily schedule while others have canceled off days.
The Burlington Area School District is adding 7 minutes to the end of the school day so it can meet the state’s requirement for instructional time. The new schedule begins today.
Burlington has had five cancellation days so far this school year due to snow and extreme cold, exceeding the approximately four days built into the 2018-2019 BASD calendar.
The district had several options for making up time, including adding minutes to the start or end of the day, converting in-service days to instructional days, or adding days to the calendar.
Waterford High School replaced two teacher in-service days — Friday, Feb. 22, and the following Friday, March 1 — with full days of classes to make up for missed snow and cold days. Superintendent Keith Brandstetter said the district has enough extra minutes built into its school day to avoid any additional makeup days.
Racine Unified has already made up two of its missed days — on Feb. 15, which was initially scheduled as a professional learning day for teachers, and on Feb. 18, which was intended to be part of winter break. Regular Unified classes also will be in session March 7, which was scheduled to be a parent-teacher conference day, and March 8 will be a two-hour early release day.
Parent-teacher conferences will instead take place in the evening on March 7 and the afternoon of March 8.
Raymond School replaced an in-service day on Friday, Feb. 22. It also will extend days, but it has not yet been determined by how much time or when the extensions will start, according to Mitzi Cozad, communications director.
Seventh- and eighth-graders at Union Grove Elementary School have been starting their days 5 minutes earlier since Feb. 11. The extension lasts through May 31. School also was in session Friday, Feb. 22 as a make-up day.
Union Grove High School also had school Friday, Feb. 22, to make up a day. It was previously scheduled as a staff development day. Superintendent Al Mollerskov said enough extra time was built into the school year calendar that the school does not currently need to extend school days or make up any more days.
Two teacher in-service days at Yorkville Elementary School have been replaced with full school days: Friday, Feb. 22, and Friday, March 22. Another make-up day still needs to be scheduled, but the date has yet to be determined, said Yorkville Elementary District Administrator Dave Alexander.
The Waterford Graded School District will have school today, a day previously scheduled as a teacher in-service day, said District Superintendent Ed Brzinski. Staff will make up the training time in June, he said.
