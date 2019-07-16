{{featured_button_text}}
Prevent Blindness

Local high school students participating in Prevent Blindness hold awards they received for their involvement in the program, which lets students work with nurses for vision screening. 

 Wesley Wahlberg Photo

RACINE — Three local high school students received awards for participating in the Prevent Blindness program, which lets health youth apprenticeship students work with nurses for vision screening.

Magdelana Stroud, a student at Park High School, Jennifer Wurdemann, a student at Case High School, and Megan Burdick, a student at Horlick High School received plaques at an award ceremony.

Prevent Blindness gives training in vision screening for accurate results. Participants work with young children from pre-K to seventh grade.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments