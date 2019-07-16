RACINE — Three local high school students received awards for participating in the Prevent Blindness program, which lets health youth apprenticeship students work with nurses for vision screening.
Magdelana Stroud, a student at Park High School, Jennifer Wurdemann, a student at Case High School, and Megan Burdick, a student at Horlick High School received plaques at an award ceremony.
Prevent Blindness gives training in vision screening for accurate results. Participants work with young children from pre-K to seventh grade.
