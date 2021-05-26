Local businesses contribute to scholarships

RACINE — Racine Local Businesses Inc. recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to 19 graduating high school seniors at the seventh annual scholarship awards program May 22, held virtually this year.
Scholarship recipients in honor of someone are:
- Christ Chapel (in honor of Hilda Brown, registered nurse): Edward Hodges, Shoreland Lutheran High School.
- Hope Community Church: Brooke Westfall, Case High School
- In Memory of Troy and Mozella Cobb Family: Mekhi Stewart, St. Catherine’s High School
- In Memory of Julian Thomas: Deonna Garrison, Case High School
- In Memory of Bernice Nicks and Nathaniel Nicks Jr.: Khush Patel, Case High School
- N&L Properties: Andrew Lawson, Park High School
- In Memory of Dante D. Jackson: Willow Newell, Racine Alternative School; Victavian Thomas, St. Catherine’s High School.
- In Memory of Claude and Wilma Rogers: Demarion Cobb, St. Catherine’s High School
- In Memory of Alvis and Juliette Cobb Family Scholarship: Neenah Stinson, Case High School
Racine Local Businesses Inc. scholarship recipients are: Olivia Rincon and Jovanna Hernandez, St. Catherine’s High School; Annie Comeau and Laurel Sutherland, Case High School; Nathan Zawicki, Racine Lutheran High School; Ella Janis and Norah Heitmann, Walden III High School; Emma Latus, Horlick High School; Alexis Betker, Park High School.