Local businesses contribute to scholarships
Local businesses contribute to scholarships

RACINE — Racine Local Businesses Inc. recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to 19 graduating high school seniors at the seventh annual scholarship awards program May 22, held virtually this year.

Scholarship recipients in honor of someone are:

  • Christ Chapel (in honor of Hilda Brown, registered nurse): Edward Hodges, Shoreland Lutheran High School.
  • Hope Community Church: Brooke Westfall, Case High School
  • In Memory of Troy and Mozella Cobb Family: Mekhi Stewart, St. Catherine’s High School
  • In Memory of Julian Thomas: Deonna Garrison, Case High School
  • In Memory of Bernice Nicks and Nathaniel Nicks Jr.: Khush Patel, Case High School
  • N&L Properties: Andrew Lawson, Park High School
  • In Memory of Dante D. Jackson: Willow Newell, Racine Alternative School; Victavian Thomas, St. Catherine’s High School.
  • In Memory of Claude and Wilma Rogers: Demarion Cobb, St. Catherine’s High School
  • In Memory of Alvis and Juliette Cobb Family Scholarship: Neenah Stinson, Case High School

Racine Local Businesses Inc. scholarship recipients are: Olivia Rincon and Jovanna Hernandez, St. Catherine’s High School; Annie Comeau and Laurel Sutherland, Case High School; Nathan Zawicki, Racine Lutheran High School; Ella Janis and Norah Heitmann, Walden III High School; Emma Latus, Horlick High School; Alexis Betker, Park High School.

Racine Local Businesses Inc. was organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. The organization awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors who will be entering college. Donations for scholarships come from local businesses.

