Lil' Explorers Preschool at Racine Zoo
Lil' Explorers Preschool at Racine Zoo

lil explorers
SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering these Lil’ Explorers Preschool fall sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 2-5 (up to ages 6 if needed) with a parent or guardian:

  • Sept. 14: “Gazing Brontosaurus.”
  • Sept. 28: “Stompin’ Triceratops”
  • Oct. 12: “Flying Pteranodon”
  • Oct. 26: “Roaring T-Rex”

Preschoolers will learn about our zoo animals through stories, activities, snacks and a visit with a live animal ambassador.

The cost is $15 per adult-child pair and $5 for each additional child. The cost for all four sessions is $54 per adult-child pair and $18 for each additional child. To register, go to racinezoo.org. People who want to learn if they qualify for financial assistance can email education@racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9580.

