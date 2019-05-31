RACINE — The Racine Public Library is hosting its Summer Reading Kickoff Bash noon-4 p.m. June 8.
Pick up a book, stop by The Summit food truck for a sandwich, check out some local vendors, and say hi to some cute bunnies at the 4-H tent. The event will have face painting, scoops of ice cream and games for all the kids.
Racine Public Library will be showing off with giant board games, crafts, a 3-D printer and the Bookmobile. Kids can pick up their summer reading logs and teens and adults can pick up book review sheets and to enter for prizes.
Explore the farm at the library in the 4-H tent. Listen to live music with Colby Millea, local bluegrass, classic rock, and americana performer.
Check out local vendors and organizations including Rely Local, Enchanted Parties and Mrs. Myers' Reading Room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.