RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School selected senior Lexi Thomas as the Student of the Month for March. Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2018-19 school year theme: “Be kind and compassionate to one another.”
The nominating teacher shared:
Lexi is not only a top student, but she is also a thinker. She is kind and helpful. Lexi is involved in a wide variety of extracurricular activities at RLHS, and she challenges all of us to set higher standards for ourselves. In class, she asks fantastic questions and makes sure that she is prepared every day. She notices when things need to be done, and she isn't afraid to work hard.
Lexi devotes herself to exemplifying all four of our core values of faith, learning, character, and leadership.
Racine Lutheran students are high achievers in school and in life. For more information on giving your teen a Christian education, contact the Admissions Office at 637-6538. The school is located at 251 Luedtke Ave., Racine, with a website at www.RacineLutheran.org.
