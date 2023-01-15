For two weeks during December, RUSD tech integrators and STEAM specialists traveled to various elementary schools to host a STEAM Maker Faire. Students participated in science, technology, engineering, art and math activities. Aniyah Boughton, a fourth-grader at Knapp Elementary School, experiments with a plasma ball while learning about electricity.
LEARNING SCIENCE
