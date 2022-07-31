Leadership positions filled in BASD

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District recently announced appointments for three schools. On July 1, Amy Levonian began at Burlington High School, Jon Nelson at Karcher Middle School and Ryan Heft at Dyer Elementary School.

Levonian has 17 years of experience in education overall, serving five years as academy principal for the Academy of Education and Technical Services at Horlick High School. She has also served as freshman academy dean of students and taught in the Social Studies Department at Horlick.

Nelson, who has taught at Karcher Middle School since 2017, will move into the assistant principal role. He has had opportunities to assist with administrative duties both Karcher Middle School and Burlington High School. Nelson has served as a wellness education teacher in BASD and West Allis Central High School. He fills a vacancy created by Ann Phillips accepting the principal position at Waller Elementary School.

Heft had been serving as interim principal at Dyer since late April when former principal Scott Schimmel started a leave of absence and then resigned in June. Over the past few weeks, Heft had an opportunity to work alongside of Dyer staff in creating a positive learning environment for students from early childhood to Montessori’s grade six. Dyer staff had input into the selection and supported Heft’s appointment.

Heft served for three years as assistant principal at Burlington High School. He has served in BASD since 2017 as dean of students for the intermediate and middle schools as well as K-8 summer school principal for four years. He previously worked for the School District of New Berlin.

Levonian, Nelson and Heft begin their new roles at a pivotal moment. With improved data tracking and the focus on student academic growth, the BASD leadership team is focused on nurturing students and staff to reach their full potential. These three people exemplify the district’s three “Cs” by being compassionate, committed and ensuring BASD offers comprehensive opportunities.