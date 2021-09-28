Largest-ever incoming Carthage class spreads its wings

KENOSHA — Holding new student orientation activities in person once again, Carthage College welcomed a record-setting fall 2021 incoming class.

Spread across three days, the orientation schedule filled the Labor Day weekend. After moving into the residence halls, students gathered with their families for one of two community welcome sessions Sept. 4 in the TARC Field House.

"The next four years will transform you in a way you never thought possible," Ashley Hanson, associate vice president of admissions, told the newcomers. "You are now Carthaginians."

Heading toward the official enrollment count on Oct. 1, the incoming class remains on pace for an all-time best 850 — with 765 freshmen and 85 transfer students enrolled as of Sept. 1. They come from 26 U.S. states and six foreign countries.

The diversity of the student body continues to rise. About 31% of this fall's incoming students report a race other than white.

Measured by GPA, test scores and class ranking, the Class of 2025 is one of the strongest that Carthage has seen. The most popular areas of study are nursing, biology, psychology, management, marketing, criminal justice and education.