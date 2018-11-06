Try 1 month for 99¢

SOMERS — The Lakeshore Youth Philharmonic and Sinfonia Orchestras are scheduled to present the concert “Invitation to the Dance,” works inspired by dance of the 20th and 21st Century, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, in Bedford Hall at the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Woods Road.

Student performers include those from the Gilmore Fine Arts District Orchestra, Gifford, Case High School, The REAL School, Park High School, Walden III, The Prairie School, Racine Christian School and Burlington High School.

