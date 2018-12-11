SOMERS — The Lakeshore Youth Orchestras are scheduled to hold a Christmas Sing-a-Long concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Bedford Concert Hall of the Picken Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
The free concert by students in grades four to eight from area schools is to feature traditional Christmas carols and a special work by Brian Balmage, “A Solitary Wish,” an emotional and reflective work that paints a stunning picture of the holiday season as seen through the eyes of a homeless person on a street corner.
Prior to playing “A Solitary Wish,” orchestra members are scheduled to present collected nonperishable food items to the Holy Communion Lutheran Church Food Pantry. The food pantry has been in operation since 1977 and serves approximately 100 families each week. Church pastors are to be on hand to bless and accept the donations.
In lieu of admission, the orchestras ask guests to bring nonperishable food items and wear their best ugly Christmas sweater.
About the LYO
In 2000, the Lakeshore Youth Philharmonic was established in Southeastern Wisconsin to meet the need for a quality symphonic orchestra for motivated young high school instrumentalists, providing experience and precollegiate training in orchestral repertoire and performance. In 2003, they expanded to include an intermediate string ensemble, Sinfonia.
Since that time, the organization has worked to expand programming to include side-by-side performances with professional musicians, working with world-class guest artists and providing chamber music opportunities to students of all levels.
The Sinfonia orchestra is a strings-only ensemble that consists of students starting in fourth grade with a minimum of three years of playing experience. They perform an advanced-intermediate string repertoire.
The Philharmonic Orchestra is a full orchestra that consists of students starting in ninth grade. Students are introduced to standard orchestral repertoire, including symphonies by Haydn, Beethoven and Mozart. These works provide challenges that are both musical and technical.
Additional events planned for the year are:
- Dec. 15 — Performing pre-concert music for the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra at Reuther High School in Kenosha.
- Jan. 22 and 29 and Feb. 5 — “Bring a Friend Night,” during which new students are able to attend at no cost and play along with the orchestra to decide if they would like to join LYO for the second semester.
- Feb. 24 — WMSA Solo Ensemble Clinic.
- April 14 — Season finale concert featuring the Sinfonia and Philharmonic Orchestras at UW-Parkside.
For more information, go to lypmusic.org.
