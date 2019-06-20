RACINE — The Lakeshore Youth Orchestras have announced their sixth annual Summer Strings Camp.
Interested parties can sign up at lypmusic.org/registration. Register before June 28 and receive a free t-shirt.
Rehearsals are 4-6:30 p.m. July 9-11 and and 4-6:30 p.m. July 16-18 at Racine’s Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St.
Two concerts will conclude this workshop. At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19 Summer Strings will provide a community concert in the Holy Communion sanctuary with a family potluck following.
At noon Saturday, July 20 the Summer Strings orchestra will perform on the Bike Night outdoor stage on the Harley Davidson Museum grounds.
Students will participate in large ensemble instruction and instrument specific reaching in breakout groups. Students will hone orchestral performance skills and leadership capabilities, while achieving a deeper musical understanding in a blue-jeans and sandals setting.
