KUSD virtual theater season continues

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Unified School District’s all-virtual theater season continues with these performances:
- The musical, “Quilters,” will be streamed online at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 11-13 and 18-20. “Quilters,” performed at Bradford High School and directed by Christi Geidner, is about the lives of American pioneer women based on the book, “The Quilters: Women and Domestic Art” by Patricia Cooper and Norma Bradley Allen.
- Indian Trail Theatre presents “St. Valentine’s Day,” “Overtones” and “Much Ado about Nothing” via live stream at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 18-27. In "St. Valentine's Day," an aunt and her niece discover discover a little about love and a lot about each other. In the earliest Twentieth Century you find two women who are culturally refined and elegant in "Overtones." But what are they thinking on the inside? Look at the dichotomy of what a woman was expected to be and what she was really thinking. "Much Ado About Nothing" is about how a dinner party of friends turns into a giant matchmaking conspiracy.
Tickets for the shows per streaming device is $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets.