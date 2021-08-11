 Skip to main content
Kohl scholarship applications available
MILWAUKEE — Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholarship.

A total of 100 students will be selected to receive $10,000 scholarships. Applicants must be Wisconsin residents who will graduate from high school in 2022, and plan to continue their education at a college, university or vocational/technical school. Students will be evaluated on academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and school and community activities.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Nov. 16. Go to kohleducation.org/studentexcellence.

Since the program was established in 1990, the Herb Kohl Foundation has awarded 3,200 Excellence scholarships to graduating high school students throughout the state for a total of $8.45 million.

