RACINE — The Knights of Columbus Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 of Racine is sponsoring its annual Knowledge and Free Throw Contests as part of the Knights of Columbus’ statewide competition.
The contest is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave.
The math and spelling contests are open to all public, private, parochial and home-schooled fifth- through eighth-grade students in the Racine area. Entrants are limited to participation in one area. Students can register directly by contacting the general contest coordinator listed below. The math and spelling contests are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. with registration at 11 a.m. The Knowledge Contest awards will be announced at approximately 1:15 p.m. Awards will be given out at a later date.
The Free Throw Competition is open to all boys and girls ages 9-14 in the Racine area and Racine County east of Highway 36, except high school basketball team members. Students may compete any time from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. It usually takes 15-20 minutes to compete. Contestants may register at the door. Students do not have to stay after competing.
First-place finishers in the Free Throw competition will receive a plaque, medal, patch and the right to move on to the District and Diocesan regional competition. Second-place finishers will receive a Certificate of Merit, patch and become alternates for advancement to further levels of competition.
Each participant must fill out a release and waiver form at the time of registration. For more information, call Bill Frayer, general coordinator, at 262-633-7887 or email frayerfamily@yahoo.com.
