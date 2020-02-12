Knights of Columbus Knowledge Contest winners announced

Eighty-five students participated in the contest. Winners will receive gift cards ($50 for first and $25 for second), ribbons and certificates of merit. First-place winners advance to the Archdiocesan (Regional) Competition to be held March 14 at Mary Queen of Saints Academy in West Allis. Second-place winners are alternates for the Archdiocesan competition. The winners are scheduled to receive their awards at a reception to be held in late February or early March at McGivney Hall (Council 697 meeting site), 2516 Winthrop Ave.