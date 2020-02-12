Knights of Columbus Knowledge Contest winners announced

RACINE — The following students were winners in the Knights of Columbus Knowledge Contest held Jan. 25 at St. Catherine’s High School.
Spelling
- Fifth grade: Amanda Deschler, St. Rita's, first place; and Elyse Guzman, St. Joseph's, second.
- Sixth grade: Sean Moore, St. Pope John Paul II Academy, first place; and Valeria Rivera, St. Rita’s, second.
- Seventh grade: Leah Fallenbeck, St. Rita’s, first place; and Michael Deschler, St. Rita’s, second.
- Eighth grade: Abigail Andersen, St. Rita’s, first place; and Lucas Adams, St. Joseph’s, second.
Math
- Fifth grade: Albert Holewinski, Gifford, first place; and Ella Nelson, St. Rita’s, second.
- Sixth grade: Ethan Barsch, The REAL School, first place; and Demacio Trujillo, St. Pope John Paul II Academy, second.
- Seventh grade: Collin Keopanya, Starbuck IB School, first place; and Giovanni Maccanelli, St. Rita’s, second.
- Eighth grade: Samuel Hapka, 21st Century Prep, first place; and Nick Blount, St. Pope John Paul II Academy, second.
The contest was sponsored by Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 of Racine in cooperation with the Wisconsin State Council of the Knights of Columbus in Madison and local Councils 15659 (St. Lucy-St. Sebastian), 4831 (St. Louis-St. Paul’s) and 4106 (Union Grove/Kansasville).
Eighty-five students participated in the contest. Winners will receive gift cards ($50 for first and $25 for second), ribbons and certificates of merit. First-place winners advance to the Archdiocesan (Regional) Competition to be held March 14 at Mary Queen of Saints Academy in West Allis. Second-place winners are alternates for the Archdiocesan competition. The winners are scheduled to receive their awards at a reception to be held in late February or early March at McGivney Hall (Council 697 meeting site), 2516 Winthrop Ave.