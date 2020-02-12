Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest winners named

Approximately 45 students participated in the contest. Winners received medals, ribbons, and certificates of merit. As District 72 winners, first-place finishers advance to the Archdiocesan (Regional) Competition to be held March 9 at Mary Queen of Saints Academy in West Allis. Second-place finishers are alternates for that contest. The winners will receive their awards at a reception in late February or early March at McGivney Hall (Council 697 meeting site), 2516 Winthrop Ave.