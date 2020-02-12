Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest winners named

RACINE — The following students were winners in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest held Jan. 25 at St. Catherine’s High School.
Boys
- Age 9: Benny Bernal, Gilmore Fine Arts, first place; and Quinton Zamecnik, St. Joseph’s, second.
- Age 10: Caden Tajnai, Gifford, first place; and Ryan Vanoss, Olympia Brown, second.
- Age 11: Colton Tajnai, Gifford, first place; and Josiah Van Swol, Racine Christian, second.
- Age 12: Kellan Zamecnik, St. Joseph’s, first place; and Owen Maller, Gifford, second.
- Age 13: Carsen Naidl, St. Rita’s, first place; and Trayveon Lockridge, second.
- Age 14: Elijah Schneidewind, St. Rita’s, first place.
Girls
- Age 9: Sofia Miller, St. Joseph’s, first place; and Lauren Johnson, Prairie, second.
- Age 10: Faith Van Swol, Racine Christian, first place; and Brailey Johnson, Prairie, second.
- Age 11: Clara Miller, St. Joseph’s, first place; and Margaret Westfall, St. Joseph’s, second.
- Age 12: Meg Decker, Prairie, first place; and Anna Johnson, Prairie, second.
- Age 13: Shritha Reddy, Prairie, first place; and Isabella Baumstark, St. Pope John Paul II Academy, second.
- Age 14: Marissa Espinoza, St. Catherine’s Middle, first place.
The contest was sponsored by Msgr. Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 of Racine in cooperation with the Wisconsin State Council and local Councils 15659 (St. Lucy-St. Sebastian), 4831 (St. Louis-St. Paul’s) and 4106 (Union Grove/Kansasville).
Approximately 45 students participated in the contest. Winners received medals, ribbons, and certificates of merit. As District 72 winners, first-place finishers advance to the Archdiocesan (Regional) Competition to be held March 9 at Mary Queen of Saints Academy in West Allis. Second-place finishers are alternates for that contest. The winners will receive their awards at a reception in late February or early March at McGivney Hall (Council 697 meeting site), 2516 Winthrop Ave.