RACINE — All students grades seven to 12 are invited to compete in the annual statewide “Culture of Life” essay contest. The theme for this year’s contest is: “What Can I Do To Make My Community More Pro-Life?”
All students in public, private or parochial schools or home-schooled are eligible to participate.
Essays are to be written during the month of October. They are to be 250–350 words for grades seven and eight, 300–450 words for grades nine and 10 and 400-600 words for grades 11-12. Essays are to be written or typed, 1 ½ spaced or double-spaced on 8 ½ inch x 11 inch white paper using only one side of the paper. Ruled white paper may be used for hand written essays.
No identification (name or grade) may appear on the essay. Every essay must have a title on the essay, preferably not the theme.
Only original work of the participant may be submitted. Quotes and citations of fact may be used but expressions of the contestants’ ideas in their own words is important. Judging will be based on expression of idea, originality, factual correctness, relationship to the theme, grammar, spelling, etc.
Students are encouraged to use their imaginations. They are not to use their name in the essay, however.
Competition is in the students’ grade level only. Contest information has been supplied to all local private, parochial and public middle and high schools.
Any student is free to enter the contest as they choose. Judges will evaluate the essay anonymously and therefore do not know the name of the student, their religious affiliation or their school. Religious affiliation is not considered in judging.
Local, diocesan and state awards include plaques, medals, ribbons and certificates of merit. State and diocesan winners receive gift cards also.
All essays are due no later than Nov. 10 to one of the people listed below:
- Bill Frayer, 2339 Meachem St., 262-633-7887, frayerfamily@yahoo.com
- Paul Noelke, 6517 River Meadows Turn, Caledonia, 262-886-6408, dwnoelke@aol.com
- Steve Jansta, 2809 Norwood Drive, 262-554-6376janstasteve@att.net
- Jim Corona, 2118 Shoop St., 262-632-8137, jimcorona2@gmail.com
Student information sheets and student submission forms can be obtained from those people. They can also provide more information or assistance as required and pick up the essays if necessary. Information and resource options and student submission forms can also be obtained by checking the state Knights of Columbus website www.wikofc.org
