MILWAUKEE — The following Racine County students placed in the Knights of Columbus Diocesan contests on March 9:
FREE THROW COMPETITION
Boys: Ryan Vanoss of Racine, first place for 9-year-olds; Josiah Van Swol of Racine, first place for 10-year-olds; Cameron Beike of Racine, third place for 11-year-olds; Philip Weiglein of Racine, second place for 12-year-olds; Mason Roanhouse of Waterford, second place for 13-year-olds; and Terrion Barnes of Racine, first place for 14-year-olds.
Girls: Megan Decker of Racine, first place for 11-year-olds; Shritha Reddy of Racine, second place for 12-year-olds; Marissa Espinoza of Racine, first place for 13-year-olds; and Sarah Strande of Racine, second place for 14-year-olds.
MATH
Collin Keopanya of Starbuck Middle School took first place among sixth-graders, Samuel Hapka of 21st Century Preparatory School took third place among seventh-graders and Gavin Cain of St. Lucy School took third place among eighth-graders.
Winners received meals and certificates of merit. First- and second-place winners advance to the state competition on Saturday, March 30 at Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids. Third-place winners are alternates for the state competition.
