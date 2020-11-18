 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights of Columbus announce poster conteset
0 comments

Knights of Columbus announce poster conteset

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Each year the Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 announces its annual “True Meaning of Christmas” Poster Contest. The contest is open to students in grades one to four in all school environments.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, students can create posters at home using regular paper, standard construction paper or tag board. They may not exceed 12 inches by 18 inches. Crayons, watercolors, colored pencils and magic markers can be used. They are to be the students original work, no paste-ons to be used or tracing of pictures or letters. It is suggested that the words of the theme not be on the poster itself.

First-, second- third-place winners at each grade level will receive gift cards, Certificates of Merit and ribbons. The winning posters will go on to Diocesan (Regional) and State competition where medals, certificates and ribbons will be awarded. The State level first-, second- and third-place winners will be displayed at the KC State Convention in Lake Geneva April 30-May 2.

Posters must be completed by Dec. 31. They are to be received by KC Council 697 no later than Jan. 15. They can be submitted by:

  • Mailing to Knights of Columbus Council 697, 2516 Winthrop Ave., Racine, WI 53403
  • Mailing to William Frayer, 2339 Meachem St., Racine, WI 53403.
  • Dropping off in the container on the porch at McGivney Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave. (one block east of St. Lucy Parish).

Posters must have an entry label on the back of the poster which includes student name, grade, parent/guardian name, complete address, phone number, school attended. Email address is also welcome.

For more information contact Jim Marks, contest chair, at 262-989-6219, marks@uwp.edu.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A+

UWP students hear from guest speakers

SOMERS — Despite the challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic, students in the Wind Ensemble at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Musi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News