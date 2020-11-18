Knights of Columbus announce poster conteset

RACINE — Each year the Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 announces its annual “True Meaning of Christmas” Poster Contest. The contest is open to students in grades one to four in all school environments.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, students can create posters at home using regular paper, standard construction paper or tag board. They may not exceed 12 inches by 18 inches. Crayons, watercolors, colored pencils and magic markers can be used. They are to be the students original work, no paste-ons to be used or tracing of pictures or letters. It is suggested that the words of the theme not be on the poster itself.

First-, second- third-place winners at each grade level will receive gift cards, Certificates of Merit and ribbons. The winning posters will go on to Diocesan (Regional) and State competition where medals, certificates and ribbons will be awarded. The State level first-, second- and third-place winners will be displayed at the KC State Convention in Lake Geneva April 30-May 2.

Posters must be completed by Dec. 31. They are to be received by KC Council 697 no later than Jan. 15. They can be submitted by: