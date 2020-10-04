Knights of Columbus announce essay contest

RACINE — Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus invites students in grades seven to 12 to compete in the annual statewide Culture of Life essay contest. The theme is “Bullying and Social Marginalization."

Students in public, private and parochial schools and home-schooled students are eligible to participate. Essays are to be written during the month of October. They are to be 250 to 350 words for grades seven and eight, 300 to 450 words for grades nine and 10, and 400 to 600 words for grades 11 and 12. Essays are to be written or typed, 1 ½ or double-spaced, on 8 ½ x 11 white paper using only one side of the paper. Ruled white paper may be used for handwritten essays.

No identification may appear on the essay. Every essay must have a title; preferably not the theme. Only original work of the participant may be submitted. Quotes and citations of fact may be used but expressions of the contestants’ ideas in their own words is important. Judging will be based on expression of idea, originality, factual correctness, relationship to the theme, and grammar, spelling, etc. Students are encouraged to use their imaginations. They are not to use their name in the essay.