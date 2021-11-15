Knights of Columbus announce Christmas poster contest

RACINE — Monsignor S. B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus announced its annual “True Meaning of Christmas” poster contest. The contest is open to youth in grades one through four whether in parochial, private and public schools or homeschooled.

While the posters are normally done in school between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, that will not be possible this year due to COVID restrictions and closures. Participants are asked that posters are done at home.

Posters may not exceed 12 inches by 18 inches and should be done on regular paper, standard construction paper or tag board. Crayons, watercolors, colored pencils, magic markers can be used. They are to be the students original work, no paste-ons to be used or tracing of pictures or letters. It is suggested that the words of the theme not be on the poster itself.

First-, second- and third-place winners at each grade level will receive gift cards, certificates of merit and ribbons. The winning posters will go on to Diocesan (regional) and state competition where medals, certificates and ribbons will be awarded as well. The state level first, second and third place winners will be displayed at the KC State Convention in Wisconsin Dells May 6-8.

Posters must be completed by Dec. 15 and received by KC Council 697 by Dec. 31. Posters can be mailed to Knights of Columbus Council 697, 2516 Winthrop Ave., Racine, WI 53403 or sent to William Frayer, 2339 Meachem St., Racine, WI 53403. Posters can also be dropped in the container on the porch at McGivney Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave. (one block east of St. Lucy Parish).

All posters must have an entry label on the back of the poster which includes student name, grade, parent/guardian name, complete address, phone number and school attended. Email addresses are also welcomed.

For more information, contact Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or 262-945-1095, frayerfamily@yahoo.com, or Jim Marks, 262-989-6219, marks@uwp.edu.

