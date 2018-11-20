RACINE — The Build Up Grades (BUG Program) provides financial resources for all classroom teachers at Olympia Brown, Johnson, Schulte and Fratt elementary schools.
The funds are used to provide incentives for students to improve their academic standing as well as other learning objectives as determined by their teacher and other educational professionals. This year’s donation of $16,000 comes from the Kiwanis Club of Racine and the Kiwanis Club of West Racine.
