RUSD Bug Program

Pictured at the check presentation are, back row, from left, Paul Holley, president, Kiwanis Club of West Racine; Neal Kueny, president, Kiwanis Club of Racine; Ryan Samz, a teacher at Johnson Elementary School; front row, Melissa Latham, a teacher at Fratt Elementary School; Hillary Carr, a teacher at Schulte Elementary School; and Kerry Goggins, principal at Olympia Brown Elementary School.

RACINE — The Build Up Grades (BUG Program) provides financial resources for all classroom teachers at Olympia Brown, Johnson, Schulte and Fratt elementary schools.

The funds are used to provide incentives for students to improve their academic standing as well as other learning objectives as determined by their teacher and other educational professionals. This year’s donation of $16,000 comes from the Kiwanis Club of Racine and the Kiwanis Club of West Racine.

