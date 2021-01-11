Kiwanis club offers scholarships

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine will award four scholarships for $1,500 each to senior students in Racine public and private high schools graduating in 2021 who placed in the Kiwanis Middle School Spelling Contest, Middle School Math Contest, University of Wisconsin-Parkside Geography Bowl, state music contests in 2020 as a junior or is a Kiwanis Key Club member.

Students who have done volunteering at church, school or community events are also encouraged to apply. Community colleges and technical schools are included in the definition of post secondary accredited institutions.

Application forms can be downloaded from the website, westracinekiwanis.org. The application deadline is March 5.

The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is a volunteer organization that contributes more than $44,000 annually back into the community. A major emphasis of the club is helping with projects that support children. The club meets at 7 a.m. every Wednesday. For more information on membership, Call Mike Mucha at 262-721-7996.

