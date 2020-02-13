Kiwanis Club of West Racine offers scholarships

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine will award four scholarships for $2,000 each to those senior students graduating in 2020 who placed in the Kiwanis Middle School Spelling Contest, Middle School Math Contest, University of Wisconsin-Parkside Geography Bowl, State Music Contests in 2019 as a junior, or is a Kiwanis Key Club member.

Students who have done volunteering at church, school, or community events are also encouraged to apply. Included in the club's definition of post-secondary accredited institutions are community colleges and technical schools.

Application forms are available at high school guidance counselor offices, or can be downloaded from the website www.westracinekiwanis.org. Applications are due no later than April 11.

The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is a volunteer organization that contributes more than $44,000 annually back into the community. A major emphasis of the club is helping with projects that support children.

The Kiwanis Club of West Racine meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Women's Pavilion Building at Ascension-All Saints Hospital. For more information on membership, call Mike Mucha at 262-721-7996.