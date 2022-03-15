Kiwanis Club of West Racine offering scholarships

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine will award four scholarships of $1,500 each to graduating seniors in Racine public and private high schools. Applicants must be continuing their education at accredited post-secondary institutions including community colleges, technical schools, colleges or universities.

All responses must be made on the official application form, which may be found at the Kiwanis Club of West Racine website at westracinekiwanis.org. Completed application forms, including a statement by a teacher, principal or counselor must be received electronically on or before April 9.

Recipients will be determined by the Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship Committee and notified in mid-April.

Applications should be sent electronically to Michael H. Monroe, Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship Committee chair, via email at mmonroe890@aol.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0