Kiwanis Club of West Racine offering college scholarships

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is awarding four $1,500 scholarships to graduating seniors of all Racine Unified School District high schools, Racine Lutheran High School, St. Catherine’s High School and The Prairie School.

The applicants must be continuing their education at accredited post-secondary institution to include community colleges and technical institutions.

All responses must be made on the official application for except where a separate sheet of paper is required. The official application may be found on the West Racine Kiwanis website, westracinekiwanis.org.

Those students who wish to apply and do not have computer access may go to the Racine Public Library where they have computers for public use.

The completed application, to include a statement by either a teacher, principal or counselor, must be received by conventional mail or electronic mail on or before Saturday, April 9.

The final decisions will be determined by the Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship Committee on April 13 and awardees notified shortly thereafter.

