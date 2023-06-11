RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine recently awarded six scholarships of $2,500 each to help graduating high school seniors continue their post-secondary education plans. This year’s scholarship recipients are:
- Grace Betker, Park High School, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and major in education.
- Jorja Makovsky, Horlick High School, who plans to attend Cedarville University and major in industrial design.
- Brayden Pinnow, Walden III High School, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and major in physical therapy.
- Ephraim Slamka, Walden III High School, who plans to attend the California Institute of Technology and major in biology or nuclear fusion.
- Hannah Smith, Horlick High School, who plans to attend Illinois State University and major in international business.
- Cameron Werner, Case High School, who plans to attend the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy and major in pharmacy.
Funding for the 2023 Kiwanis Club of West Racine scholarship program was provided by the family of Carla Smith, the family of Cal Sustachek, the family of Linda Michel, the family of Gordy Graves, the family of Dale Anderson, the family of Rob Franch, the family of George Stolp, the family of George Camponeschi, the Ted Jacobson Foundation, the Kiwanis Lights Foundation and donations raised by Kiwanis Club of West Racine members.