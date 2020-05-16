Kiwanis Club of West Racine awards scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine has awarded four memorial scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Recipients are:

Nora Schultz, Horlick High School, received the $2,000 George Camponeschi Memorial Scholarship.

Alaina Spang, Horlick High School, received the $2,000 Russ Pollock Memorial Scholarship.

Nicole Recupero, The REAL School, received the $2,000 Ray Svendsen Memorial Scholarship.

Sophie Wentorf, St. Catherine's High School, received the $2,000 Ted and Elizabeth Jacobson Memorial Scholarship.

These students were eligible for the scholarships because they participated in a Kiwanis Club of West Racine-sponsored activity including a middle school math or spelling contest, high school geography bowl, state music contest, or they are a high school Key Club member.

The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is a volunteer organization that contributes more than $45,000.00 annually back to the community with its major emphasis being that of helping with projects that support children.

For more information on the club, contact Tom Simonson via email at wsimonson@live.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0