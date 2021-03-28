 Skip to main content
Kiwanis Club of West Racine awards scholarships
Kiwanis Club of West Racine awards scholarships

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine has awarded five scholarships to graduating high school seniors. These students each received $1,500 scholarships:

  • Elizabeth & Ted Jacobson Memorial Scholarship: Esther Lopez, Park High School.
  • Linda Michel Memorial Scholarship: Kathryn Smith, St. Catherine’s High School.
  • Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship: Elizabeth Hanstedt and Anthony Pitrof, Horlick High School; Laurel Sutherland, Case High School.

These students were eligible for the scholarships because they participated in a Kiwanis Club of West Racine sponsored activity including a middle school math or spelling contest, or are a high school Key Club member.

The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is a volunteer organization that contributes more than $45,000 annually back into the community with its major emphasis being that of helping projects that support children.

For more information on the club, contact Tom Simonson via email at wsimonson@live.com.

