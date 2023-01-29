 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kiwanis Club of West Racine accepting scholarship applications

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine will award six scholarships of $2,500 each to graduating seniors in public or private high schools located in Racine County east of Interstate 94.

Applicants must be continuing their education at accredited post-secondary institutions, including community colleges, technical schools, colleges or universities.

All responses must be made on the official application form, which may be found at the Kiwanis Club of West Racine website (westracinekiwanis.org). Completed application forms, including a statement by a teacher, principal or counselor must be received electronically on or before Saturday, April 15.

Recipients will be determined by the Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship Committee and notified in late April.

Applications should be sent electronically to: Michael H. Monroe, chair, Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship Committee, mmonroe890@aol.com.

