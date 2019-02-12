Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of Racine is offering eight scholarships ranging from $750 to $1,500 for Racine-area high school senior students who will attend either the University of Wisconsin-Parkside or Gateway Technical College in the fall.

Applications are available through high school counselors or online at www.kiwanisclubofracine.com. The deadline to return the scholarship application is Friday, March 22. For more information, call Jim Henderson at 262-884-6644.

