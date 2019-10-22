RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of Racine and Kiwanis Club of West Racine recently presented checks totaling $15,800 for the Bring Up Grades program at four local elementary schools.
Olympia Brown, Schulte, SC Johnson and Fratt elementary schools received checks. Bring Up Grades, or BUG, is a program designed to provide recognition to students who raise their grades into an acceptable range, and maintain or continue to raise them from one grading period to the next.
Recognition includes students being placed on BUG Honor Roll; a pizza, ice cream or other food-themed party; and presentation of certificates, pins and other giveaways.
Kiwanis provides $200 per classroom to help teachers purchase incentive items to encourage greater achievement through goal setting and positive student reinforcement. The Racine Kiwanis Club has sponsored this program since 2009 and provided over $130,000 for schools to motivate students and increase learning.
A Kiwanis-family club helps support the BUG program at the school. The club plans BUG recognition events, provides awards and establishes partnerships with local community businesses to secure support for the program. Sponsoring businesses have the option of providing coupons, giveaways or food for BUG parties.
You have free articles remaining.
The teacher establishes a base line grade for each student during the first grading period. Students are honored each grading period thereafter if they maintain their grades and raise one grade.
A Super BUG also is honored as part of this program. A Super BUG is a student who served as a mentor assisting others in achieving their goals of bringing up one grade.
Though this program was created for the traditional lettered grading system, it can be adapted to work with any type of grading system. For example, increasing a mark from U-Unsatisfactory to N-Needs Improvement, or raising a mark from N-Needs Improvement to S-Satisfactory would qualify a student for recognition.
The program was created for use in a school setting, but a community center or agency supporting youth could also use it to encourage academic achievement. The designated program coordinator would recognize participants when report card grades are shared and it is noted that a grade has been raised.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.