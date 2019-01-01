Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave., is scheduled to hold its 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 21, in Madrigrano Auditorium of the Conference Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

“One Voice, Many Stories” is this year’s theme. King used his voice to share the stories of many people and help inspire change. At this year’s event, attendees will hear from presenter Kirsten Anglea about “The Power of Your Story” and from keynote speaker and King re-enactor Gregg Riley.

Gateway will honor the Dr. Martin Luther King humanitarians at the event, as well as the youth Dream Keepers Award recipients.

