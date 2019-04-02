RACINE — Local students preparing for kindergarten can see kids like themselves and their own community in a new book published by Racine Unified and Higher Expectations for Racine County.
The book titled “Alexis and Anthony Go to Kindergarten” follows a set of twins who are preparing to attend kindergarten in the Racine Unified district. The book’s aim is to teach pre-kindergarten students about the local community and to help them practice the skills they need for the coming school year.
“Our goal is to use this as a tool to engage parents and children in talking about getting ready for kindergarten and what that means,” said Lynn Debilzen, manager of birth-to-8 initiatives for Higher Expectations.
So far, 5,000 copies of the book have been printed in English and 5,000 more will be printed in Spanish. The district and Higher Expectations plan to hand out the books to all 4K and early learning teachers in the district this spring. They are also set to distribute books to local childcare centers, Head Start centers and parochial school pre-kindergarten programs. Teachers will likely begin handing out the books in early June. Although those at Higher Expectations believe they will not run out of books for two to three years, the goal is continue passing out the books to pre-kindergarten students well into the future.
The book touches on several skills that children should know when going into kindergarten and social-emotional skills that would benefit them as well.
Written by Alexander McNeece and illustrated by his wife, Molly McNeece, both of southeast Michigan, the book features local landmarks like the Wind Point lighthouse, Kids Cove playground and Racine Zoo.
“Our hope was to expose young people in the community that maybe hadn’t had that opportunity to visit some of these sites with their families and encourage them to go out and take a look at some of these places,” said Joleen Carlson, 4K coordinator for Racine Unified.
The idea for the book came in fall 2016 during a Unified professional development day when Alexander McNeece presented a similar book he had written about his own community, which Molly McNeece also illustrated.
Following the presentation, he expressed a willingness to write a Racine-centric kindergarten readiness book. Higher Expectations’ Kindergarten Readiness Network then committed to making the Racine book a reality.
In summer 2017, the McNeeces returned to Racine and developed a blueprint for the book with the help of community volunteers.
Debilzen said that after so many people put so much time and effort into the project, it was “so cool” to finally see the books in print.
“It was really exciting to finally get them in our hands,” she said.
Debilzen hopes the book helps children in the community, as well as their families, feel a sense of pride in where they live.
“There’s a real power in children being able to see themselves in the pages of a book,” she said.
“There’s a real power in children being able to see themselves in the pages of a book.” Lynn Debilzen, manager of birth to 8 initiatives for Higher Expectations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.