The nominating teacher shared: "Julian is always a positive and optimist force in his environment. He is cheerful, kind and spreads a feeling of happiness. He is also responsible and devoted to what he is accomplishing, whether in music, athletics or academics. Julian is conscientious and focused. On the school’s spring music tour to Nashville, his dependability and mindset transformed him into the 'other adult.' Julian approaches situations with an open mind and spirit of curiosity and joy."