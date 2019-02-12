Try 1 month for 99¢

MILWAUKEE — Kids from Wisconsin is seeking hometown students ages 15-20 to represent the talented youth across Wisconsin, proclaimed as "Wisconsin's premier musical ambassadors."

Auditioning offers a professional summer experience of performing live to more than 120,000 people while touring and providing workshops across the state. Applicants will receive professional feedback at their auditions. The 36 chosen performers receive room and board along with a weekly per-diem.

Singer/dancers and instrumentalists who have a serious performing interest should apply online at www.kidsfromwisconsin.org. Auditions are slated for Feb. 15 in Eau Claire, Feb. 22 in Platteville and Feb. 23-24 in Milwaukee.

Seventy percent of Kids From Wisconsin alumni go on to a professional performing arts field.

