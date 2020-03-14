Kids First Fund awards $15,000 in school grants

RACINE — Kids First Fund announces the awarding of 23 grants totaling $15,118 for projects and programs at 14 Racine Unified School District locations.
Kids First Fund, an endowment fund within the Racine Community Foundation, provides grants for programs and projects that enhance the learning experience for RUSD students.
The Kids First Fund grants, approved in February, went to the following programs submitted by RUSD staff members:
• Fourth Grade Wisconsin Field Trip, Betsy Wolfe, Fratt Elementary School.
• Create A Children’s Book, Tiffany Baker, Gilmore Fine Arts K-8.
• All School Book Club, Beth Hansen, West Ridge IB Elementary School.
• Alternative Seating Lending Library, Alice Murray, Red Apple Elementary School.
• Books for Bilinguals, Mary Crist, S.C. Johnson Elementary School.
• Br8kout GFA, Hannah Beckwith, Gilmore Fine Arts K-8.
• Break Out!, David Venne, Horlick High School.
• Breakout EDU, Ryan Piper, Gilmore Fine Arts K-8.
• Camp Timberlee Trip, Margaret Highman, Olympia Brown Elementary School.
• Classroom Rug, Cheryl Miller, Mitchell K-8 School.
• Early Childhood Drumming, Lisa Friedrich, Bull Early Education Center.
• Small Group Reading Instruction Resources, Carrie Renzulli, Fratt Elementary.
• Fine Motor Skills Tool Kit, Ann Wiedenbeck, Wadewitz/Knapp Elementary Schools.
• Flexible Seating for Exceptional Students!, Lynda Rosales, Mitchell K-8.
• Gators Give Back Day, Sarah Gordon, Gifford K-8 School.
• Library Makerspace, Charlene Harteau, Horlick High School.
• Models and Simulations, Theodore Weaver, Walden III School.
• Project Wild, Erin Zdero, Wadewitz Elementary.
• Red Apple Camp Shirts, Amy Grycowski, Red Apple Elementary.
• Scholastic Milwaukee Art Museum Show, Rebecca McGowan, Case High School.
• Social Emotional Learning, Jennifer Quall, Knapp Elementary.
• TAB (Take A Break) Effective Calming Tool, Jodie Nelson, Fratt Elementary.
• Teaching Early Literacy, Katelyn Altreuther, Olympia Brown Elementary.
Grant applications are accepted from RUSD classroom teachers and staff members. The next grant deadline is Sept. 30, 2021. Visit the KFF website, http://kidsfirstfundracine.org for an application form and instructions.