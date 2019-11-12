Kemper named Beginning Art Educator of the Year
Burlington Area School District

Kemper named Beginning Art Educator of the Year

BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin Art Education Association honored Burlington Area School District art teacher Casey Kemper with the 2019 WAEA Beginning Art Educator of the Year Award at association’s fall conference.

The award recognizes a teacher with fewer than five years of teaching who demonstrates effectiveness in the classroom and in the school community.

Kemper attended the WAEA Fall Conference at Silver Lake College in Manitowoc. While at the conference, Kemper also shared his passion for felting in a session titled Spooky Needle Felting.

Kemper joined the Burlington Area School District as an art teacher in 2018. He works with students in kindergarten through fourth grade at Waller Elementary and Lyons Center Elementary. He received his bachelor’s degree in art education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and is a Burlington High School graduate.

In the letter announcing the award, the WAEA said, “Your dedication and continued commitment to art education is commendable and greatly appreciated.”

