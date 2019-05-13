RACINE — Herb Katt and Steen Sanderhoff Larson received the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America.
The Silver Beaver Award was introduced in 1931 and is a council-level distinguished service award. Recipients of this award are registered scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given at the council level.
Katt’s contribution to Scouting has gone above and beyond his own unit. He has served as the Lighthouse District chairman as well as participated in the Trades Merit Badge Clinic for the last five years. He is also a Merit Badge Counselor and had a key role on the volunteer facilities support team for Camp Lyle.
Katt is president of Racine-based HK Construction, a commercial construction, construction management and general contracting firm.
Larson has been involved with scouting for more than 25 years. He has served Boy Scout Troop 142 as a committee member, chartered organization representative and treasurer. Several of Larson’s not-for-profit board positions have directly affected the youth in the Racine community by providing career opportunities and economic development for their families. He continues to mentor youth and holds the strong belief that scouting provides and effective program for young people to develop life skills, character and citizenship.
