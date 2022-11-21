Karcher Middle School supports Wisconsin veterans

BURLINGTON — In early October, Karcher Middle School social studies teacher Katherine Botsford accompanied her father on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

Before the trip, Botsford encouraged her seventh-grade students to make cards for her dad to be handed out during “Mail Call” on his flight home. Word spread and soon many Karcher Middle School students got to work writing letters to veterans. Botsford ended up having more than 100 letters to share with veterans on the Oct. 8 Honor Flight between Milwaukee and Washington, D.C.

The letter writing that started as a simple gesture of kindness toward veterans blossomed into Karcher Middle School students wanting to help more veterans.

Andrea Hancock, seventh-grade science teacher who also advises Karcher Middle School’s “Compassionate Crew,” and Botsford put their heads together to think bigger.

Cash for a Cause

Hancock said the Compassionate Crew quickly jumped on board to lead an effort to sponsor veterans to go on future Stars and Stripes Honor Flights, a cost of $500 per veteran. They set a goal to ask each grade level raise $500 through an effort they called “Cash for a Cause.”

On Oct. 25, students viewed a presentation that Hancock created on the significance of Veterans Day. The presentation included a moving video explaining the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight concept and showed photos of the many families of Karcher staff who have taken the flight.

For two weeks, students brought in money. During morning announcements, new tallies would be shared. When all totaled, Karcher Middle School students significantly exceeded the original goal.

“To think our goal was three veterans — one per grade,” Botsford said. “And we quadrupled it!”

She said this before finding out that the students actually raised $7,716. This is enough to send 15 veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials honoring their service in World War II and the Vietnam and Korean wars.

Botsford’s dad, Ron Tichy, lives in Waterford and served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. Since going on his honor flight a month ago, his health has declined. Hearing what the middle school students have done for fellow veterans has strengthened his spirits.

“Each time I hear a new total, I share it with my dad, and it brings him so much joy,” she said.

Compassionate students

It’s not just about the funds raised, it is about how the students made personal sacrifices. The cause motivated students to demonstrate generosity in ways that surprised Hancock and her Karcher colleagues.

Nearly every student participated by giving loose change, cash or checks from their parents. Students called grandparents, aunts, and uncles personally to invite them to participate. Some students donated money they earned by doing jobs at home.

Kamryn Boero wrote a long letter that her mom posted on social media to raise awareness.

Sisters Lydia and Maggie Rowntree used birthday money to buy supplies to make earrings that they sold online for $5 each.

Every story that Botsford heard about what students were doing to raise funds was reported to her dad.

“They are so humble about it,” Botsford said as a small group of students gathered for a photo opportunity with a big “check” on Friday morning.

Students also brought in photos of active service members or veterans with ties to Karcher Middle School as a Celebration of Service.

The contest between grades ended on Veterans Day, with seventh-graders raising $3647. While there is often an incentive at stake, this time the students just wanted to contribute the most to a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. That alone provided the motivation.

Students wore red, white and blue to commemorate Veterans Day, a day that now has greater meaning due to a connection to Botsford’s father, the veterans honored in the Celebration of Service and the veterans that will now have an opportunity to take an Honor Flight .

Continued connection

Karcher Middle School students’ connection will extend beyond Nov. 11, too. It will be remembered when the eighth-graders travel to Washington, D.C., to see the war memorials. And when they hear about future Wisconsin veterans taking an Honor Flight, they will have a nudge of satisfaction by knowing that they may have made someone else’s dream possible.