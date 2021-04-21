Karcher Middle School gets new principal

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District recently announced that Nicholas Ryan has been named the new principal at Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St. He will start in the role on July 1.

Ryan brings a decade of experience in education, most recently serving as associate principal for Riverside Middle School in Watertown. Though a native of Watertown, Ryan spent three years in Gillette, Wyoming, serving as an associate principal at the middle and high school levels.

"I am so excited and humbled for this amazing opportunity," said Ryan. "Burlington Area School District is a destination district because of the wonderful people that serve this fantastic community and I cannot wait to be a part of that experience. I am beyond excited to work with the amazing students and staff of Karcher Middle School.”

The 16 staff members and nine students involved in the interview process unanimously identified Ryan as the top choice.

“We are thrilled that he is trained in and has experience with restorative practices, trauma sensitive schools and culturally responsive schools,” said superintendent Stephen Plank.