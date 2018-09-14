Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Karate School students donate school supplies

Members of the Black Belt Karate Studio and Oak Creek's Championship Martial Arts collected school supplies that were donated to local elementary schools.

RACINE — Local students at the Black Belt Karate Studio, 5630 Washington Ave., and Championship Martial Arts, 8641 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, recently banded together and collected school supplies for local elementary schools.

Combined, the two martial arts schools collected more than 1,400 pounds of school supplies including notebooks, backpacks, folders, crayons, and more. The supplies have been donated to elementary schools in both Racine and Oak Creek for students in need.

Over the past 12 years, this annual school supply drive has cumulatively donated over seven tons of school supplies to local schools.

