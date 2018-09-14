Karate School students donate school supplies

RACINE — Local students at the Black Belt Karate Studio, 5630 Washington Ave., and Championship Martial Arts, 8641 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, recently banded together and collected school supplies for local elementary schools.
Combined, the two martial arts schools collected more than 1,400 pounds of school supplies including notebooks, backpacks, folders, crayons, and more. The supplies have been donated to elementary schools in both Racine and Oak Creek for students in need.
Over the past 12 years, this annual school supply drive has cumulatively donated over seven tons of school supplies to local schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.