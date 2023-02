KANSASVILLE — Each month, Kansasville Grade School recognizes students who go the extra mile to stand out and shine.

January’s theme for Student of the Month was "Friendliness." The chosen students exemplify kindness, caring and being helpful on a regular basis.

The January Students of the Month are Reagan Alles, Elsabeth Jocius, Harmonie McMahon, Matilda Sawejka, Matthew Smith and Penelope Smith.